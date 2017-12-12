Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Hit the Red Carpet for First Time Since Welcoming Son!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko stepped out for the first time since welcoming their new son Kenzo!

The couple hit the red carpet at the premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle on Monday night (December 11) in Los Angeles.

Eniko, who gave birth less than a month ago, looked stunning in a black corset top and chic pants with a high slit.

The duo were also joined on the carpet by Kevin‘s co-star Jack Black.

Their cast mate Dwayne Johnson also attended the event with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is expecting their second child.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit theaters on December 20.