Top Stories
Jonah Hill &amp; Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 1:24 am

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Hit the Red Carpet for First Time Since Welcoming Son!

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Hit the Red Carpet for First Time Since Welcoming Son!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko stepped out for the first time since welcoming their new son Kenzo!

The couple hit the red carpet at the premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle on Monday night (December 11) in Los Angeles.

Eniko, who gave birth less than a month ago, looked stunning in a black corset top and chic pants with a high slit.

The duo were also joined on the carpet by Kevin‘s co-star Jack Black.

Their cast mate Dwayne Johnson also attended the event with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is expecting their second child.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set to hit theaters on December 20.
Just Jared on Facebook
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 01
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 02
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 03
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 04
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 05
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 06
kevin hart eniko parrish jumanji premiere 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eniko Parrish, Jack Black, Kevin Hart

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr