Khloe Kardashian Shares the First Thing She Did When Moving In with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to her app this morning to write about making her and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson feel comfortable in their home when they first moved in together.

“One of the first things Tristan and I did when we moved in together was add framed photos of ourselves as a couple around the house. It makes you both feel in sync and like home is for the both of you — because after all, it is!” the 33-year-old reality star wrote.

“Moving into your significant other’s home is a huge step in a relationship. Fortunately, Tristan and I have very similar decor tastes, so it was easy to merge. But we did a few rooms together and switched up the color schemes. That was really fun!” she added.

Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together, and while they haven’t announced the news, she did drop this clue recently!