Tue, 12 December 2017 at 8:25 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Hold Hands After a Lunch Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Hold Hands After a Lunch Date!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima hold hands while leaving Little Door restaurant on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles.

The hot couple sure isn’t shy about showing their affection for each other!

We will be revealing the Top 50 most popular celebs on JustJared.com in 2017 next week, based on pageviews and reader interaction, and we can reveal now that Kourtney and all four of her sisters are on the list.

Make sure to check back to see where they rank on the chart.
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 01
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 02
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 03
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 04
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 05
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 06
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 07
kourtney kardashian boyfriend younes bendjima hold hands lunch date 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

WENN
