Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 6:52 pm

Lady Gaga Clarifies Her Billing in Upcoming 'A Star Is Born' Movie

Lady Gaga Clarifies Her Billing in Upcoming 'A Star Is Born' Movie

Despite early reports suggesting otherwise, Lady Gaga wants you to know: when you see her in A Star Is Born – that’s all Gaga, baby.

After several sources claimed that Gaga would be credited with her real name – Stefani Germanotta – The 31-year-old “The Cure” pop superstar clarified her billing in the upcoming film in a tweet on Tuesday (December 12).

“I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for A Star Is Born I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case. It’s Lady Gaga, baby! 💞,” she wrote.

A Star Is Born hits theaters on May 18, 2018.

Check out her tweet below!
