Lady Gaga Clarifies Her Billing in Upcoming 'A Star Is Born' Movie
Despite early reports suggesting otherwise, Lady Gaga wants you to know: when you see her in A Star Is Born – that’s all Gaga, baby.
After several sources claimed that Gaga would be credited with her real name – Stefani Germanotta – The 31-year-old “The Cure” pop superstar clarified her billing in the upcoming film in a tweet on Tuesday (December 12).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga
“I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for A Star Is Born I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case. It’s Lady Gaga, baby! 💞,” she wrote.
A Star Is Born hits theaters on May 18, 2018.
Check out her tweet below!
I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for “A Star Is Born” I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case. It’s Lady Gaga, baby! 💞
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 12, 2017