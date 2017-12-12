Lady Gaga Clarifies Her Billing in Upcoming 'A Star Is Born' Movie

Despite early reports suggesting otherwise, Lady Gaga wants you to know: when you see her in A Star Is Born – that’s all Gaga, baby.

After several sources claimed that Gaga would be credited with her real name – Stefani Germanotta – The 31-year-old “The Cure” pop superstar clarified her billing in the upcoming film in a tweet on Tuesday (December 12).

“I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for A Star Is Born I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case. It’s Lady Gaga, baby! 💞,” she wrote.

A Star Is Born hits theaters on May 18, 2018.

