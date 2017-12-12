Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran & Gwendoline Christie Glam Up at 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premiere in London!

Laura Dern is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet at the premiere of her anticipated film Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (December 12) in London, England.

The 50-year-old actress was joined at the event by her fellow female co-stars Kelly Marie Tran and Gwendoline Christie.

“Quick change for the European Premiere! Here we go! #thelastjedi @alexandermcqueen @louboutinworld @ara_vartanian,” Laura captioned with her Instagram post.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15!

FYI: Laura is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Ara Vartanian jewelry. Kelly is wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra gown. Gwendoline is wearing Iris van Herpen couture.