Tue, 12 December 2017 at 6:30 pm

Liam Hemsworth Hits the Beach to Go Surfing in Malibu!

Liam Hemsworth is catching a wave!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted hitting the beach on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles.

Liam looked to be in good spirits while going surfing on the Malibu beach with a friend, taking in the sunny weather while riding the waves.

Surfing’s definitely one his passions: Liam was spotted in a tight bodysuit heading out to catch some waves back at the end of November.

Liam‘s girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, recently showed off the cute present that Liam got her for her birthday.
