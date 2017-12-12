Top Stories
Jonah Hill &amp; Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Maggie Gyllenhaal & Matthew Morrison Support NYC Theater at 'Damn Yankees' Reading

Maggie Gyllenhaal & Matthew Morrison Support NYC Theater at 'Damn Yankees' Reading

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Matthew Morrison stepped out for a good cause!

Both actors took part in Roundabout Theatre Company’s One-Night Benefit Concert on Monday evening (December 11) at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

The theater company invited several celebs for a reading of Damn Yankees to benefit the organization’s many arts and education programs.

During the reading, Matthew was reunited with his friend, Broadway actress Victoria Clark!

“Always love being reunited with the unrivaled @victoriajclark #lightinthepiazza #damnyankees,” Matthew wrote on his Instagram, along with a selfie.
Just Jared on Facebook
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 01
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 02
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 03
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 04
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 05
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 06
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 07
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 08
maggie gyllengaal matthew morrison damn yankees 09

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr