Maggie Gyllenhaal & Matthew Morrison Support NYC Theater at 'Damn Yankees' Reading

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Matthew Morrison stepped out for a good cause!

Both actors took part in Roundabout Theatre Company’s One-Night Benefit Concert on Monday evening (December 11) at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.

The theater company invited several celebs for a reading of Damn Yankees to benefit the organization’s many arts and education programs.

During the reading, Matthew was reunited with his friend, Broadway actress Victoria Clark!

“Always love being reunited with the unrivaled @victoriajclark #lightinthepiazza #damnyankees,” Matthew wrote on his Instagram, along with a selfie.