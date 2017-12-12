Maggie Gyllenhaal Supports Husband Peter Sarsgaard at 'Wormwood' Premeire in NYC

Maggie Gyllenhaal cozies up to husband Peter Sarsgaard at the premiere of his new Netflix series Wormwood on Tuesday night (December 12) in New York City.

The 40-year-old The Deuce actress looked pretty in a floral-printed, silk dress as she stepped out to support her 46-year-old husband at the premiere of his new show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maggie Gyllenhaal

The upcoming mini-series is a part-documentary, part-scripted series and tells the “untold true story of the CIA, LSD experiments, mind control, and the death of a family man.”

Wormwood will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 15.

10+ pictures inside of the Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard at the premiere…