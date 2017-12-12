Margot Robbie Wears Sheer & Bejeweled Dress to Neon Holiday Party

Margot Robbie shares a hug with her I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney while attending the First Annual Neon Holiday Party on Tuesday (December 12) in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-star Paul Walter Hauser, who was festive in his Christmas-themed Stranger Things sweater.

Margot stunned in a bejeweled dress that was totally sheer.

It’s a big week for I, Tonya as the film earned three Golden Globe nominations, including acting nods for Margot and Allison and a Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nomination.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress.

