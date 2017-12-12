Mariah Carey Wears Manchester Bombing Victim Martyn Hett's Jacket at Meet & Greet

Mariah Carey is once again paying tribute to the late Martyn Hett, one of the 22 killed in the horrific bombing at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May.

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse vocal powerhouse, who sent a touching video tribute to Martyn and his loved ones for his funeral back in June, once again paid tribute to Martyn – a huge Mariah fan – during her meet and greet in Manchester on Sunday (December 10).

“Very bittersweet evening ahead to see the Queen herself @MariahCarey; saw her not so long ago with Martyn. It was one of the best nights of my life 💘 I’ll be singing along tonight to every word,” Martyn‘s friend first wrote on Twitter with a photo of Martyn, later posting a photo with Mariah.

“Thank you so much, Mariah. Meeting you was an absolute dream and the cherry on the cake was you wearing Martyn’s jacket. You gave me a true memory I shall cherish forever. 💘,” he wrote.

See the touching photo below.