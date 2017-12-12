Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 5:40 pm

Marvel's 'The Punisher' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix!

Marvel's 'The Punisher' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix!

Netflix has ordered a second season for Marvel’s The Punisher, which stars Jon Bernthal as the title character!

The series debuted on November 17 following the character’s introduction in season two of Daredevil.

Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll also stars on the show alongside Ben Barnes and Ebon Moss-Bacharach.

“Time to reload. #ThePunisher Season 2 is coming,” the show’s Twitter account teased along with a cool graphic. You can watch it below.

The other Marvel shows you can currently watch on Netflix are Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.
