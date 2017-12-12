Matt Damon Explains Why Kids Haven't Seen 'Good Will Hunting' Yet on 'The Late Show'!

Matt Damon made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (December 11) and explained why he hasn’t shown his kids his Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting yet.

The 47-year-old Downsizing star told host Stephen that his children haven’t seen Good Will Hunting, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, because the film has so much cursing in it.

In fact, Matt went on to explain that the reason the film has an R rating is because it contained too many f-bombs, over a hundred more than what was allowed for a PG-13 film. “At the time, you were allowed to say the f-word three times,” Matt revealed. “I said, ‘OK, how many are we off by?’ They said, ‘You go over by 145.’”

“Being from Boston, I don’t think we realized how much we swore,” Matt added. “It was literally a placeholder. You’d go, ‘F–k, oh, I know what I wanted to tell you.’ When Ben [Affleck] and I wrote it, we would do the lines together and transcribe it.”



Matt Damon Explains Why ‘Good Will Hunting’ Has So Much Cursing

Click inside to watch the rest of Matt Damon’s appearance on The Late Show…



Matt Damon Thought The ‘Downsizing’ Plot Was A Ruse