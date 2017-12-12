Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 2:12 pm

Most-Liked K-Pop Celebrity Instagrams of 2017 - See Top 5 List!

Instagram announced the most popular K-Pop Instagram accounts of the year as part of the 2017 Instagram Awards!

The categories include Top 5 Accounts and Most-Loved Account. The photo service also revealed the K-Pop celebrity photo and video with the most love this year.

This year’s most popular Instagrammers include members of EXO, BIGBANG and Girls’ Generation. Can you guess who took the popularity prizes this year?

Chanyeol won for both photo and video with the most likes.

In addition, JBJ‘s Kwon Hyun Bin won the award for Account With the Most Growth in 2017.

Scroll through the gallery to find out which K-Pop stars reigned on Instagram this year!

And if you haven’t already, check out the Top 10 Most Liked celebrity Instagram photos of 2017!
