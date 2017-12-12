Most-Liked K-Pop Celebrity Instagrams of 2017 - See Top 5 List!

Instagram announced the most popular K-Pop Instagram accounts of the year as part of the 2017 Instagram Awards!

The categories include Top 5 Accounts and Most-Loved Account. The photo service also revealed the K-Pop celebrity photo and video with the most love this year.

This year’s most popular Instagrammers include members of EXO, BIGBANG and Girls’ Generation. Can you guess who took the popularity prizes this year?

Chanyeol won for both photo and video with the most likes.

In addition, JBJ‘s Kwon Hyun Bin won the award for Account With the Most Growth in 2017.

Scroll through the gallery to find out which K-Pop stars reigned on Instagram this year!

