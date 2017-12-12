Nick Jonas Steps Out for 'Jumanji' Premiere After First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination

It’s a big day for Nick Jonas.

The 25-year-old singer and actor suited up for the premiere of his new film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday night (December 11) in Hollywood.

He arrived in a Jumanji SUV with his co-stars Kevin Hart and and Dwayne Johnson, looking dapper in an olive green suit and brown suede shoes.

Nick was also joined by his co-star Madison Iseman, who stunned in a plunging black and yellow dress, as well as his brother Joe Jonas.

Earlier that day, Nick found out he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his co-writing of the song “Home” from the animated film Ferdinand.

“My wake-up call this morning was one of my friends banging on my door because I wasn’t answering my phone,” he told E! News. “He handed me his phone and at first I feared that something was wrong, but then it was my manager telling me the news and I freaked out. I was like a 10-year-old child who just got a new Gameboy.”

FYI: Nick is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna. Madison is wearing Thai Nguyen Atelier.

10+ pictures inside of Nick Jonas and Madison Iseman at the premiere…