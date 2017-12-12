Top Stories
'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 7:59 pm

Now United, Global Pop Music Group, to Debut in 2018 - Meet All 14 Members!

Now United, Global Pop Music Group, to Debut in 2018 - Meet All 14 Members!

Now United is coming – and they’re doing it like no other pop group you’ve seen or heard before.

The upcoming global music pop group features 14 singing and dancing artists hailing from 14 different countries, all brought together by the American Idol mastermind himself, Simon Fuller.

Many of the members are already well-known in their respective countries, including United States representative Noah Urrea.

And that’s not all: they’re working with some serious industry heavyweights, including “Just Dance” producer RedOne, who will be penning their first record.

They’ll also be dancing their way to the top alongside Kyle Hanagami and WilldaBeast – top choreographers to the stars.

Check out their new song “Summer In The City” below, and click through the slides to meet all 14 members of Now United!

Photos: Instagram: @NowUnited
