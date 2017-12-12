Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

It’s been just over 11 years since photos of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan hanging out together emerged.

However, Paris is now spilling some details about their hangout.

“It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Paris told MTV Australia.

If you don’t know, Paris posted the photos of her, Lindsay, and Britney all running to their ride together just a few weeks ago. The photos were snapped 11 years ago, and Paris hailed them “The Holy Trinity”