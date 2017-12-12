Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:20 am

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

It’s been just over 11 years since photos of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan hanging out together emerged.

However, Paris is now spilling some details about their hangout.

“It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Paris told MTV Australia.

If you don’t know, Paris posted the photos of her, Lindsay, and Britney all running to their ride together just a few weeks ago. The photos were snapped 11 years ago, and Paris hailed them “The Holy Trinity”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr