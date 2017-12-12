Pregnant Christina Perri Marries Longtime Love Paul Costabile

Congratulations are in order for Christina Perri, who just tied the knot with her longtime love Paul Costabile!

The couple is currently expecting their first child and they got married on the four-year anniversary of the day they met.

“on this day four years ago, we met. today, WE GOT MARRIED!!! 👰🏻👶🏻🤵🏻,” Christina captioned a photo of them on Instagram, taken outside a courthouse.

“4 years ago today I met my dream girl in this room. 4 years later today I married my dream girl and best friend. Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife!!! Whoa,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support and this unforgettable year. And for friends and fam wondering… invites to an official shindig coming soon…now I’m going to go scream this news on rooftops across this town because I AM that guy.”

Congrats to the happy couple!