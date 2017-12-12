Top Stories
Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:21 pm

President Trump Reacts to Doug Jones' Win in Alabama

President Trump Reacts to Doug Jones' Win in Alabama

President Donald Trump is speaking out to react to the Alabama Senate election, in which Democrat Doug Jones was elected over Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Trump was a strong supporter of Moore and even tweeted earlier today urging the people of Alabama to vote for Moore.

“Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday night shortly after the race was called.

Make sure to read how celebs, including Hillary Clinton, are reacting to the news.
    Donald Trump should be told how long a Senator is allowed to keep a seat once elected. Doug Jones will still be in his seat to impeach Donald Trump with the Democrat majority next year.