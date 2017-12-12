President Trump Reacts to Doug Jones' Win in Alabama

President Donald Trump is speaking out to react to the Alabama Senate election, in which Democrat Doug Jones was elected over Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Trump was a strong supporter of Moore and even tweeted earlier today urging the people of Alabama to vote for Moore.

“Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday night shortly after the race was called.

