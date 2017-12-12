Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 4:33 pm

Radio Host Ash London Forced to Take Social Media Break After Insulting Louis Tomlinson & One Direction Fans

Australian radio host Ash London is taking a social media break after receiving an onslaught of online abuse from enraged One Direction and Louis Tomlinson fans.

The 2DayFM presenter sparked controversy after joking about Louis‘ facial hair before introducing their prerecorded interview on the radio.

“Kind of like ratty facial hair,” she described Louis on the air to her co-host.

“He’s not Harry Styles basically. He’s the least popular one,” added co-host Ed Kavalee.

Ash received backlash on social media – to the point where she made her Twitter private before issuing a statement.

“I am a music fan. I love that it brings so much passion out in people. This morning on air we had a great interview with Louis. As always — he was a total legend. I loved talking about how far he’s come, his new music and his future which looks so bright. We love Louis and will continue supporting him and his new music as we have always done.”

Louis then responded to this message: “Probs best to stay on private for a bit longer love!” along with a middle finger emoji.

“I’ll be off socials for a bit – the abuse and threats are a little much for me right now,” she then wrote in a second post.

See the tweets below.
