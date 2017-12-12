Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 6:00 pm

'Saturday Night Live' Names Two New Co-Head Writers!

Saturday Night Live has two new co-head writers!

The sketch show announced on Tuesday (December 12) that Weekend Update duo Michael Che and Colin Jost will be co-head writers for the long-running NBC comedy show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael and Colin will join current head writers Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker. Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie have been named writing supervisors.

Michael and Colin started on Weekend Update in 2014. Colin started as a SNL writer in 2005, while Michael was on The Daily Show before joining SNL in 2013.
