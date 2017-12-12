Top Stories
Tue, 12 December 2017 at 6:01 pm

Scott Eastwood Gets an Early Start to Promoting 'Pacific Rim Uprising'

Scott Eastwood Gets an Early Start to Promoting 'Pacific Rim Uprising'

Scott Eastwood is heading back to the big screen next year in the action film Pacific Rim Uprising and he just got an early start to promoting the movie!

The 31-year-old hunky actor stopped by the Build Series to talk about the film on Tuesday morning (December 12) in New York City.

Scott also did an interview with Cheddar and talked about the importance of seeing movies in theaters.

“The way we consume content now is on our phones, sometimes, or on our TVs. It’s less about going to the theaters. Sometimes we want to watch a TV show at home,” he said.

Scott added that there are some movies that you just “want to see in theaters” and an iPhone doesn’t do it “justice.”
Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
