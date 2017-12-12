Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 3:13 pm

Selena Gomez Shows Love for Justin Bieber & His Mom on Instagram!

Selena Gomez is definitely into Justin Bieber‘s relationship with his mother, Pattie Mallette.

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer and actress gave Justin‘s post about his mom a like on Instagram – and Jelena fans are thrilled to see the show of affection!

Although Selena doesn’t follow Justin on Instagram at the moment, she did give Justin‘s sweet post about his mother her seal of approval with a like.

Pattie recently had nothing but nice things to say about Selena: “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious,” she said.

We’re glad everyone’s feeling the love!

