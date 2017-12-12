Selena Gomez Shows Love for Justin Bieber & His Mom on Instagram!

Selena Gomez is definitely into Justin Bieber‘s relationship with his mother, Pattie Mallette.

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer and actress gave Justin‘s post about his mom a like on Instagram – and Jelena fans are thrilled to see the show of affection!

Although Selena doesn’t follow Justin on Instagram at the moment, she did give Justin‘s sweet post about his mother her seal of approval with a like.

Pattie recently had nothing but nice things to say about Selena: “I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious,” she said.

We’re glad everyone’s feeling the love!