'Star Wars' Characters Sing Hanson's 'MMMBop' In Mashup Video - Watch Now!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hitting theaters this Thursday at midnight, and in honor of the upcoming film, Jimmy Fallon put together a fun little video.

He took Star Wars characters from all the released films and mashed it all up to make them all collectively sing Hanson‘s “MMMBop.”

Jimmy got to work re-editing footage to bring characters from the Star Wars universe together for one epic song.

Watch below! And be sure to check out Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in theaters this Friday.