'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams Golden Globes - Read the Tweets

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017

Who Went Home on 'The Voice'? Four Singers Cut Before Finale!

Who Went Home on 'The Voice'? Four Singers Cut Before Finale!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

Four contestants were just sent home on The Voice‘s thirteenth season ahead of next week’s finale!

TOP 4 REVEALED: These contestants will compete in the finale!

The top eight singers performed this week and only four of them are moving on to the finale. During the results show, the three contestants with the most votes and the two contestants with the least amount of votes were revealed.

The other three singers performed for a chance to win America’s instant save. The winner got to move forward to the finale!

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home…
