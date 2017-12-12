Zendaya Challenges Billy Crudup & Jimmy Fallon to Charades (Video)

Zendaya showed off her acting skills in a competitive game of charades tonight!

The 21-year-old actress and singer stopped by The Tonight Show to promote her new movie The Greatest Showman on Monday (December 11) in New York City.

She looked gorgeous in a long black dress with red and gold details.

During the challenge, Zendaya and host Jimmy Fallon took on Billy Crudup and The Roots‘ Tariq Trotter.

Zendaya had to act out various songs, including “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

Watch below to find out what happened!



Charades with Zendaya and Billy Crudup

Also pictured inside: Zendaya arriving at The Tonight Show in an emerald green jacket, leaving the appearance in a printed dress and brown leather vest, and stepping out in a knitted bear sweater and long black coat that same night.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a green Marni coat with Casadei shoes for her first outfit. Her second outfit is Chloe with Sergio Rossi boots and Walters Faith earrings.

10+ pictures inside of Zendaya during her appearance…