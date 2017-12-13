ABC Pulls 'Great American Baking Show' From Schedule Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Don’t expect to find The Great American Baking Show on ABC’s programming schedule.

The show was yanked by ABC amid allegations of sexual misconduct raised against Johnny Iuzzini, one of the show’s judges.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date. Episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight and CMA Country Christmas will take its place this week and next,” ABC said in a statement to Variety.

The show’s third season debuted last week, with its second episode set to air on Thursday (December 14) before the announcement.

