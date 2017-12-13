ABC Pulls 'Great American Baking Show' From Schedule Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Top Stories
Don’t expect to find The Great American Baking Show on ABC’s programming schedule.

The show was yanked by ABC amid allegations of sexual misconduct raised against Johnny Iuzzini, one of the show’s judges.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct. This season’s winner will be announced at a later date. Episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight and CMA Country Christmas will take its place this week and next,” ABC said in a statement to Variety.

The show’s third season debuted last week, with its second episode set to air on Thursday (December 14) before the announcement.

Click here to read more about the allegations.
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr