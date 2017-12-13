Top Stories
Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

James Franco & His Girlfriend Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 9:00 am

Anderson Cooper Says His Twitter Was Hacked, Did Not Tweet 'Pathetic Loser' at Trump

Anderson Cooper Says His Twitter Was Hacked, Did Not Tweet 'Pathetic Loser' at Trump

Anderson Cooper says his Twitter account was compromised overnight and he did not send any tweets out during that time.

Someone on the 50-year-old TV correspondent’s account had tweeted a reply to Donald Trump‘s tweet about endorsing Luther Strange.

“Oh Really? You endorsed him too! Pathetic loser,” the tweet from Anderson‘s account read, before being deleted.

This morning, Anderson wrote, “just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”
