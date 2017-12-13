Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 12:46 pm

Anna Kendrick Borrowed Anna Camp's Bra Off Her Back for 'Ellen' Appearance (Video)

Anna Kendrick forgot to wear a bra for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her Pitch Perfect 3 co-stars today, so she used Anna Camp‘s!

The 32-year-old Trolls actress shared the story during their visit to the studio on Wednesday (December 13) in Burbank, Calif.

They were also joined by Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow.

“We would like to open by saying that Anna and I, sharing one name, feel especially close to each other because I’m wearing her bra, ’cause I forgot mine,” Anna Kendrick shared.

“We’re best friends. I’m actually going braless,” Anna Camp agreed, while Rebel chimed in, “I can’t do that. I can’t go commando. … I would be like, what’s happening? Is someone hitting me in the face?”

They also discussed Brittany’s theory that everyone has a “serial killer trait,” revealed their most bizarre behaviors, called out Brittany for being the biggest drinker, and weighed in on the potential of a fourth installment of the film.

They group then played “Heads Up! Sidekick” while wearing two-person ugly Christmas sweaters!

Don’t miss Pitch Perfect 3 when it hits theaters on December 22, and watch the Ellen videos below.


Anna Camp Takes the Bra Off Her Back for Anna Kendrick

Click inside to watch the other videos…


‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Cast Talk Sequels with Ellen

The Cast of ‘Pitch Perfect 3′ Plays ‘Heads Up!’
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
