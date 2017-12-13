Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 2:11 pm

'Annihilation' Trailer: Natalie Portman Uncovers Mutated Creatures - Watch Now!

'Annihilation' Trailer: Natalie Portman Uncovers Mutated Creatures - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Natalie Portman‘s movie Annihilation is out now, and it’s both surreal and terrifying.

In it, the 36-year-old actress plays a biologist who signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply.

The sci-fi flick also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuva Novotny, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson as the members of the scientific team, and Oscar Isaac portrays the husband of Natalie’s character.

Annihilation is written and directed by Ex Machina‘s Alex Garland and is based off of Jeff VanderMeer’s 2014 novel of the same name.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on February 23, and watch the new trailer below!


Annihilation (2018) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures
Just Jared on Facebook
annihilation trailer natalie portman uncovers mutated creatures 01
annihilation trailer natalie portman uncovers mutated creatures 02
annihilation trailer natalie portman uncovers mutated creatures 03

Photos: Paramount Pictures
Posted to: Alex Garland, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Movies, Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Tessa Thompson, Trailer, Tuva Novotny

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr