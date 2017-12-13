'Annihilation' Trailer: Natalie Portman Uncovers Mutated Creatures - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Natalie Portman‘s movie Annihilation is out now, and it’s both surreal and terrifying.

In it, the 36-year-old actress plays a biologist who signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply.

The sci-fi flick also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuva Novotny, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thompson as the members of the scientific team, and Oscar Isaac portrays the husband of Natalie’s character.

Annihilation is written and directed by Ex Machina‘s Alex Garland and is based off of Jeff VanderMeer’s 2014 novel of the same name.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on February 23, and watch the new trailer below!



Annihilation (2018) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures