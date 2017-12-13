Wed, 13 December 2017 at 3:30 pm
Are Donald Trump & Omarosa on Bad Terms After Her Resignation?
- Here’s what a source is saying about Omarosa and Donald Trump‘s professional relationship after her resignation from her White House position – TMZ
- Guess who is returning to Arrow for season 6? – Just Jared Jr
- Is Matt Lauer‘s marriage falling apart? – DListed
- Which is better: the Golden Globes or the Oscars? – TooFab
- Watch Joe Biden comforting John McCain‘s daughter – Towleroad
- Are Zendaya and Tom Holland dating? – J-14
