Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:39 pm

Ariana Grande Confirms She's Recording New Music - See the Studio Pics!

Ariana Grande Confirms She's Recording New Music - See the Studio Pics!

Ariana Grande‘s fans are thirsty for new music – and the “One Last Time” singer herself is here to let you know it’s coming!

The 24-year-old pop superstar posted a series of pictures on her Instagram story on Wednesday (December 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In one photo, Ariana screenshotted a photo from a fan account of her allegedly in the recording studio: “I’m pretty sure dis is very old or fake. If u wanted confirmation that I’ve been workin why didn’t you just ask?” she wrote.

As proof, Ari provided a brand new picture of herself in the studio toiling away – and even a really quick video of her working on the production!

Ariana‘s latest studio album, Dangerous Woman, was released in 2016.

Check out the Instagram Story pictures below.
Photos: Instagram: @arianagrande
Posted to: Ariana Grande

