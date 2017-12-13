Bella Hadid Goes Totally Crazy at NY Knicks Basketball Game!

Bella Hadid got super into last night’s New York Knicks basketball game!

The 21-year-old model showed off some major cleavage in a low-cute white top, jeans, and Nike sneakers as she and Justine Skye sat courtside at the Knicks game on Tuesday night (December 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The Knicks won the game against the LA Lakers 113-109.

The night before, Bella and BFF Hailey Baldwin were spotted leaving the Sza concert in NYC.