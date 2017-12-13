Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 8:54 pm

Bella Hadid Goes Totally Crazy at NY Knicks Basketball Game!

Bella Hadid Goes Totally Crazy at NY Knicks Basketball Game!

Bella Hadid got super into last night’s New York Knicks basketball game!

The 21-year-old model showed off some major cleavage in a low-cute white top, jeans, and Nike sneakers as she and Justine Skye sat courtside at the Knicks game on Tuesday night (December 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The Knicks won the game against the LA Lakers 113-109.

The night before, Bella and BFF Hailey Baldwin were spotted leaving the Sza concert in NYC.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid goes totally crazy at ny knicks basketball game 01
bella hadid goes totally crazy at ny knicks basketball game 02
bella hadid goes totally crazy at ny knicks basketball game 03
bella hadid goes totally crazy at ny knicks basketball game 04
bella hadid goes totally crazy at ny knicks basketball game 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Justine Skye

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr