SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:28 am

Bon Jovi Leads Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductees

Congratulations to Bon Jovi and all of the other talented artists who got inducted into the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Other inductees announced on Wednesday (December 13) include Nina Simone, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The late Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be will be given the “Award for Early Influence,” while the other five acts will be inducted as performers.

The inductees were chosen based on a vote by 1,000 people, as well as an online fan vote.

They group will be inducted at Public Auditorium on April 14 in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets will be available in January, and the event will later air on HBO and SiriusXM Radio.
