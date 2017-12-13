Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 5:51 pm

Chrissy Metz to Make Her Stage Debut in 'Fat Pig'

Chrissy Metz to Make Her Stage Debut in 'Fat Pig'

Chrissy Metz will be making her stage debut in the upcoming Los Angeles production of the play Fat Pig!

The Neil LaBute play will be getting a revised script and a new ending for the 2018 production. The production will be at the Geffen Playhouse, the same theater where the play made its west coast debut in 2007.

Here is the play’s synopsis: “Cow. Slob. Pig. How many insults can you hear before you stand up and defend the woman you love? Tom faces just that question when he falls for Helen, a bright, funny, sexy young woman who also happens to be plus-sized. Forced to explain his new relationship to his friends who think that size does matter, Tom faces an impossible choice.”

Fat Pig will begin performances on May 16, 2018 and run through June 24.
