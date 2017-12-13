Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 9:48 pm

Christina Hendricks Joins Glenn Close & Max Irons at 'Crooked House' Premiere in NYC

Christina Hendricks Joins Glenn Close & Max Irons at 'Crooked House' Premiere in NYC

Christina Hendricks cozies up to co-stars Glenn Close and Stefanie Martini at the premiere of their new movie Crooked House on Wednesday night (December 13) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 42-year-old former Mad Men actress looked pretty in a black dress as she was joined at the premiere by fellow coo-star Max Irons, the film’s director Gilles Paquet-Brenner and pregnant model Coco Rocha.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Hendricks

The film follows “private detective Charles Hayward (Max) who is invited to solve a gruesome crime where nobody is above suspicion, including Sophia (Stefanie), his client and former lover,” according to Deadline.

Crooked House hits theaters on December 22.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
