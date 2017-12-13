Christina Hendricks Joins Glenn Close & Max Irons at 'Crooked House' Premiere in NYC

Christina Hendricks cozies up to co-stars Glenn Close and Stefanie Martini at the premiere of their new movie Crooked House on Wednesday night (December 13) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 42-year-old former Mad Men actress looked pretty in a black dress as she was joined at the premiere by fellow coo-star Max Irons, the film’s director Gilles Paquet-Brenner and pregnant model Coco Rocha.

The film follows “private detective Charles Hayward (Max) who is invited to solve a gruesome crime where nobody is above suspicion, including Sophia (Stefanie), his client and former lover,” according to Deadline.

Crooked House hits theaters on December 22.

