SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 12:06 pm

Daisy Ridley & 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Ladies Join Forces at London Photo Call!

Daisy Ridley & 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Ladies Join Forces at London Photo Call!

Daisy Ridley strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet alongside her female co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran while attending the photo call for their anticipated film Star Wars: The Last Jedi held at the Corinthia Hotel London on Wednesday (December 13) in London, England.

The ladies were joined at the event by their other cast mates Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domnhnall Gleeson, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis and director-writer Rian Johnson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daisy Ridley

The evening before, Prince William and Harry stepped out to support the entire Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast at their big London premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally hits theaters this Friday on December 15!

FYI: Laura is wearing custom Gabriela Hearst and Nikos Koulis jewelry. John is wearing a Berluti jacket.
