Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 10:26 pm

Dakota Johnson Steps Out to Shop & Goes for a Coffee Run in West Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson Steps Out to Shop & Goes for a Coffee Run in West Hollywood!

Dakota Johnson is enjoying some retail therapy – and a mid-day pick-me-up!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted stopping by Alfred Coffee and Violet Grey on Wednesday (December 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota looked comfy and chic in leggings and a long-sleeve black tee paired with Adidas sneakers while she headed back to her car after shopping at Violet Grey and grabbing an iced latte at Alfred Coffee.

Dakota was recently seen running errands in Hollywood, flashing a smile to photographers while stepping out to head into the city.
dakota johnson coffee 01
dakota johnson coffee 02
dakota johnson coffee 03
dakota johnson coffee 04
dakota johnson coffee 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

