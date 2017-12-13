Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 1:36 pm

Dwayne Johnson On Expecting Third Girl: 'Bring on the Estrogen!'

Dwayne Johnson On Expecting Third Girl: 'Bring on the Estrogen!'

Dwayne Johnson can’t stop gushing about becoming a father to a baby girl for the third time!

The 45-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star talked about expecting another baby girl with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (December 12) night.

“I’ve got strong swimmers, Jimmy. I feel good,” Dwayne joked, referring to having a house full of women. “I was raised by women all my life, basically. And this is my third daughter. [I’m] surrounded by estrogen. Bring on the estrogen!”

Dwayne and Jimmy also talked about their beef over which one of them is responsible for the resurgence of the fanny pack, so they settle it in front of the world once and for all.


Dwayne The Rock Johnson Reveals He Has Strong Swimmers

Click inside to watch the rest of Dwayne Johnson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jimmy Kimmel & Dwayne Johnson Settle Beef
Photos: ABC
