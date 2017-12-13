Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 2:45 pm

G-Eazy & Halsey Perform 'Him & I' Together on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

G-Eazy brought The Beautiful & Damned as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (December 12)!

For his first set of the evening, the 28-year-old “Me Myself & I” hit-maker delivered his top 10 smash “No Limit” solo on the outdoor stage in Hollywood.

G-Eazy‘s real-life girlfriend Halsey then joined him for a duet of their new single “Him & I.” Emerging from the alley, Halsey kicked things off before G-Eazy pulled up in a classic Mercedes.

No Limit” and “Him & I” are both off G-Eazy‘s upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned, which hits stores on Friday (December 15).


G-Eazy with Halsey – ‘Him & I’ (‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’)

Click inside to watch G-Eazy’s other performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


G-Eazy – ‘No Limit’ (‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’)
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: G-Eazy, Halsey, Music

