SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:14 am

Gavin Rossdale Launches New Clothing Line, Sea of Sound!

Gavin Rossdale is taking on a new venture by launching his new clothing line, Sea of Sound!

“It’s a way different beast. You realize that in life, you can be creative in so many different ways,” the 52-year-old musician revealed, adding that his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla unintentionally inspired the unisex collection (via Bustle).

“It’s so sexy when my girlfriend wants to wear my shirt or something of mine,” Gavin continued. “I love nothing more than when you see someone you’re with — when my girlfriend wears one of my t-shirts. She wears it slouchy and beaten up and there’s something nice about it. I like the idea that in such a questionable time in terms of the sexes, I think it’s really fun. I mean, I make music for both sexes, why shouldn’t I make clothes for both sexes, or all sexes? For everyone.”

Pictured: Gavin posing for photographs while attending 2017 neXt2rock Finale Event held at Viper Room on (Tuesday) December 12 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Credit: Michael Kovac; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gavin Rossdale

