Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:53 am

George & Amal Clooney Handed Out Free Headphones to Airline Passengers While Flying with Their Twin Babies

George & Amal Clooney Handed Out Free Headphones to Airline Passengers While Flying with Their Twin Babies
  • George and Amal Clooney hoped to not annoy fellow First Class passengers on their flight – TMZ
  • Guess who guest hosted James Corden‘s show last night – Just Jared Jr
  • Oscar Isaac brought his partner to the premiere of Star WarsLainey Gossip
  • Find out who was nominated for a SAG Award – TooFab
  • A ranking of every music video made by a One Direction member this year – MTV
  • What will Big Little Lies season two have in store? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr