Get to Know This Is Us' Logan Shroyer with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

You know Logan Shroyer as the teenage version of Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, but you likely don’t know too much about him yet!

We caught up with the 18-year-old actor to learn some facts that fans probably don’t know. Check out the 10 Fun Facts:

1. I would wake up at 4:45 AM to surf with my friends every weekend so we could get there before anyone else was there. I was also on the surf team in high school.

2. I lived in Oklahoma for six years and felt like I didn’t fit in at all contrary to what people might expect.

3. When my family lived in Oklahoma my friends still jokingly called me “Hollywood” (before I became an actor).

4. I played lead guitar in a band when I was 15 and we got to play the Whiskey-A-Go Go in Los Angeles.

5. I took to math at an early age and my high school math teacher encouraged me to pursue a career in it.

6. I am very good at ping pong.

7. I co-own a production company called Brewing Imagination Films and I produced my first project when I was 15.

8. On the show (This Is Us) I wear brown contacts to match Justin Hartley . My eyes are naturally blue.

9. I almost didn't make it to the audition for This Is Us. I ended up going and only had one audition before I found out I booked the part of teenage Kevin Pearson.

10. My best friend in high school looked exactly like me and people thought we were brothers

This Is Us returns from its holiday hiatus on Tuesday, January 2!