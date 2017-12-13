Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 4:30 pm

Golden Globes Anniversary Special - Celebrity Lineup!

Golden Globes Anniversary Special - Celebrity Lineup!

The Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special is set to air tonight on NBC and it’s going to be a star-studded night celebrating the best moments from the past seven decades!

The show, hosted by Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, will feature TV and film stars, red carpet interview highlights over the years, and the best fashion moments from the past. In addition, expect to see comedic highlights from past hosts and presenters, as well as a countdown of the best movies nominated for Golden Globes.

In addition, celebrities confirmed to be making appearances include Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christine Lahti, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Winslet, Brad Goreski and more.

Tune into NBC at 9pm ET tonight!
