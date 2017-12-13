Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Google has released their annual list of the most searched global trends of 2017.

This year, the search engine published data concerning top celebrities searched, top searches for television shows and movies, top music celebs searched, and more.

We’ve compiled all the search results into one place for you to check out the most popular topics of 2017!

Sound off in the comments if you agree with the top five results for each search! Stay tuned as we post more 2017 recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see the top searches of 2017 on Google…