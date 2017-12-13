Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 2:30 pm

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Next Slide »

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Google has released their annual list of the most searched global trends of 2017.

This year, the search engine published data concerning top celebrities searched, top searches for television shows and movies, top music celebs searched, and more.

We’ve compiled all the search results into one place for you to check out the most popular topics of 2017!

Sound off in the comments if you agree with the top five results for each search! Stay tuned as we post more 2017 recaps.

Click through the slideshow to see the top searches of 2017 on Google…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Year End Recap, Google

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr