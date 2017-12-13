Harry Styles Talks About James Corden's Newborn Baby During 'Late Late Show' Monologue!

Top Stories
Wed, 13 December 2017 at 2:07 am

Harry Styles sits at his good friend James Corden‘s desk while guest hosting The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (December 12) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer filled in for James after the late night talk show host welcomed a baby that day with wife Julia Carey.

“Just a half hour ago, James and his beautiful wife Jules had a baby girl,” Harry told the audience during his opening monologue. “In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby.”

Harry joked that guest hosting would be a “one-time” thing, unless CBS “likes what they see.”
Photos: CBS
