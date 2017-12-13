Harry Styles Talks About James Corden's Newborn Baby During 'Late Late Show' Monologue!
Harry Styles sits at his good friend James Corden‘s desk while guest hosting The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (December 12) in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old singer filled in for James after the late night talk show host welcomed a baby that day with wife Julia Carey.
“Just a half hour ago, James and his beautiful wife Jules had a baby girl,” Harry told the audience during his opening monologue. “In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James, mainly because James looks like a giant baby.”
Harry joked that guest hosting would be a “one-time” thing, unless CBS “likes what they see.”
.@Harry_Styles is here with a special announcement! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/U4GuPltSUA
— ☃️ Frosty The Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 13, 2017