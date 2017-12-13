Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Who Was Just Jared's Most Popular Actor of 2017? Vote Now!

Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 9:29 am

Heidi Klum & Jessica Alba Have Weeknight Out at Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Launch!

Heidi Klum & Jessica Alba Have Weeknight Out at Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Launch!

Heidi Klum is all smiles while hitting the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere event of Cirque du Soleil: Luzia held at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by pregnant Jessica Alba, Lucifer‘s Aimee Garcia, Adrienne Bailon, Roselyn Sanchez and her husband Eric Winter, Mena Suvari and her boyfriend Michael Hope, and Ryan Hansen.

Jessica brought along her parents Mark and Catherine, as well as her daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

“A fun weeknight out @cirquedusoleil with the kiddos and my parents 🏟 #LUZIA,” Jessica captioned with her Instagram post.


A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Credit: Apega; Photos: WENN
