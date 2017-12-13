Hugh Jackman & Zendaya Promote 'The Greatest Showman' in Mexico City

Hugh Jackman and Zendaya teamed up to discuss their new movie The Greatest Showman in Mexico City!

The 49-year-old actor and the 21-year-old actress stepped out for the press conference held at Four Seasons hotel on Wednesday (December 13) in Mexico.

Hugh rocked a grey shirt with a blue suit jacket and matching suede shoes, while Zendaya stunned in a silky striped blouse and bright pink pants.

Check out the pic Hugh shared on Instagram below!

The Greatest Showman is set to hit theaters on December 20. In the meantime, listen to the soundtrack here.

El Gran Showman Mexico!! @zendaya @greatestshowman A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:39am PST

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Styland pants.