Top Stories
Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie & More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 4:19 pm

Hugh Jackman & Zendaya Promote 'The Greatest Showman' in Mexico City

Hugh Jackman & Zendaya Promote 'The Greatest Showman' in Mexico City

Hugh Jackman and Zendaya teamed up to discuss their new movie The Greatest Showman in Mexico City!

The 49-year-old actor and the 21-year-old actress stepped out for the press conference held at Four Seasons hotel on Wednesday (December 13) in Mexico.

Hugh rocked a grey shirt with a blue suit jacket and matching suede shoes, while Zendaya stunned in a silky striped blouse and bright pink pants.

Check out the pic Hugh shared on Instagram below!

The Greatest Showman is set to hit theaters on December 20. In the meantime, listen to the soundtrack here.

El Gran Showman Mexico!! @zendaya @greatestshowman

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Styland pants.
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 01
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 02
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 03
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 04
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 05
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 06
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 07
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 08
hugh jackman and zendaya promote the greatest showman in mexico city 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is suing her ex husband for full custody of their daughter - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty celebrate their one year anniversary - Just Jared Jr
  • GLAAD slams Megyn Kelly failing the LGBTQ community - TooFab
  • Mario Batali has been accused of groping by two more former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of 13 Reasons Why celebrate Katherine Langford's Golden Globes nomination - Just Jared Jr