Is This the Moment Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? Watch the Video!

Chrissy Teigen Calls Shawn Mendes 'Shady AF' - Here's Why!

Google's Top Searches of 2017 Released - Most Googled Celeb, TV Show, Movie &amp; More Revealed!

Is Nick Cannon Trying to Send Mariah Carey a Message?

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 3:59 pm

Is This How Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy? (Video)

The trailer for the newest episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have just debuted, and it looks like Khloe Kardashian makes a major announcement in one of the eps!

Fans are starting to think that perhaps Khloe announces her pregnancy at a big party with friends and family.

The trailer teases something big, to which Kris Jenner can be heard saying “WHAT!?” and Kim added, “Did you not know?”

Khloe can also be see hugging friends and family as people seem to be celebrating her.

Khloe and her beau Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child, though they haven’t confirmed the news.

New episodes resume on January 7 on the E! network. Stay tuned!
