Wed, 13 December 2017 at 11:59 pm

Jamie Bell & Kate Mara Step Out to Honor Annette Bening at Museum of the Moving Image

Jamie Bell & Kate Mara Step Out to Honor Annette Bening at Museum of the Moving Image

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara cozy up on the red carpet as they arrive at the Museum of the Moving Image’s Salute to Annette Bening on Wednesday night (December 13) in New York City.

The cute couple were joined at the event by the night’s honoree Annette Bening and her husband Warren Beatty along with Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

Jamie and Annette‘s new movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is set to hit theaters on December 29.

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, Timothee Chalamet, Warren Beatty

