Celebs React to Doug Jones' Senate Win Over Roy Moore

James Franco & His Girlfriend Share a Kiss & Ice Cream!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 4 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Wed, 13 December 2017 at 7:00 am

Jamie Foxx Steps Out for the Night in LA

Jamie Foxx Steps Out for the Night in LA

Jamie Foxx parks his McLaren before heading with a few friends on Monday night (December 12) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor rocked a blue sweatshirt with matching sweatpants while he stepped out for the night with a few friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Foxx

Earlier this month, Jamie opened his Prive Revaux flagship store in New York City and was supported at the event by his rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes.

Up next on Jamie‘s film slate is Robin Hood is set to hit theaters on September 21, 2018.
Photos: Backgrid USA
